Lucia Coutinho’s 12-year-old Maltese, Bebel, came dressed in a mask and a Batman cape.
A dog dressed like a prisoner appeared to be lost, while on another corner, dogs dressed as a sailor, a nurse and a bee advanced in single file.
It wasn’t clear if the owners or pets had more fun.
“I don’t know if she enjoys it, but she barks a lot,” Coutinho said.
The parade is one of many leading up to the formal start of Carnival on Feb. 21.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.