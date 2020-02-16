Lucia Coutinho’s 12-year-old Maltese, Bebel, came dressed in a mask and a Batman cape.

A dog dressed like a prisoner appeared to be lost, while on another corner, dogs dressed as a sailor, a nurse and a bee advanced in single file.

It wasn’t clear if the owners or pets had more fun.

“I don’t know if she enjoys it, but she barks a lot,” Coutinho said.

The parade is one of many leading up to the formal start of Carnival on Feb. 21.