Cocaine hidden in bananas from South America is not uncommon. Over the past year, authorities in the United States, China and Germany have found large quantities of cocaine concealed in banana shipments.
Portuguese detectives said Wednesday the highly pure cocaine was found in recent days inside boxes in northern Portugal. They say it was heading to other European countries. They declined to provide further details, saying the investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.