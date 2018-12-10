In this courtroom sketch, Meng Wanzhou, right, sits beside a translator during a bail hearing at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, on Friday. (Jane Wolsak/AP)

A Chinese tech executive facing fraud charges related to alleged Iran sanctions violations will seek bail on Monday in a Vancouver courtroom, citing health concerns, the latest development in an explosive case that has tested a shaky truce over trade between the United States and China.

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, will argue that the 46-year-old should be released on bail because she is in poor health and is unlikely to flee Vancouver because of her close ties to the Canadian city.

“My father founded Huawei and I would never do anything that would cause the company reputational damage,” she said in an affidavit released Sunday. “I wish to remain in Vancouver to contest my extradition, and I will contest the allegations at trial in the U.S. if I am ultimately surrendered.”

The decision about whether to grant Meng bail as she waits for an extradition hearing will be closely watched by Washington, Beijing and Ottawa, where her arrest has roiled markets and is at risk of devolving into a broader political dispute.

Meng was arrested at an airport in Vancouver while traveling from Hong Kong to Mexico on Dec. 1 — the same day that President Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Argentina to discuss ongoing trade tension.

Before a packed courtroom on Friday, a Canadian prosecutor argued that Meng committed fraud in 2013 by telling financial institutions that China’s Huawei had no connection to a Hong Kong-based company, Skycom, which was reportedly selling U.S. goods to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Meng’s lawyers denied the charges, saying Huawei sold Skycom in 2009.

Since news of her arrest broke last week, China has called repeatedly for her release, calling her detention a violation of human rights and implying that she was the victim of a cynical U.S. effort to gain leverage over China in the trade war.

But so far the Chinese side has shown a willingness to keep the issue separate from its ongoing trade dispute with the United States, focusing instead on pressuring Canada to release Meng and stop extradition proceedings.

Over the weekend, China warned of “severe consequences” for Canada if the country does not immediately release Meng. Chinese officials also summoned the U.S. and Canadian ambassadors to protest the arrest.

At Monday’s hearing, Meng’s lawyers are expected to wrap up their case for bail.

In Meng’s affidavit, said she had a history of hypertension and was briefly taken to hospital after her airport arrest. She said she survived thyroid cancer in 2011 and had surgery related to sleep apnea in May.

She also stressed her ties to Canada. The affidavit says Meng owns two multimillion dollar homes in Vancouver and notes that her husband and children have spent a considerable amount of time in the city.

Meng said she would surrender her Hong Kong and Chinese passports and use her homes as collateral to secure her release.

