He said that it was important to have “mutual trust and understanding” and to keep exchanging views.

His South Korean counterpart said he was hoping for a breakthrough in the impasse that stems from antagonisms left over from before World War II.

Japanese and South Korean diplomats also met to discuss broad issues, including a plan by Seoul to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement.

Relations are at their worst in decades amid disputes over trade and wartime history.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD