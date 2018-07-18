Japan’s Princess Mako, center, talks to Monsignor Sergio Costa Couto as she visits the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Mako is in Brazil to take part in celebrations marking the 110th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Latin America’s largest country. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Japan’s Princess Mako has visited Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue to celebrate 110 years of immigration from her country to Brazil, home to the largest Japanese diaspora in the world.

The princess also went to Rio’s Botanical Gardens where she planted a pau brasil tree Wednesday just as her grandfather, Emperor Akihito, did during a 1967 visit. The pau brasil is Brazil’s national tree, famed for giving the country its name.

Princess Mako said she “felt the currents of time” during the planting ceremony.

In the next two weeks, the princess will travel to 13 other Brazilian cities.

