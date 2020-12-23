Independent journalist Luis Alonso Almendares was killed in September, and reporter Germán Vallecillo Jr. and cameraman Jorge Posas were killed in July.
The association said 23 journalists have been killed in the Americas in 2020 — 11 of them in Mexico, four in Honduras, two each in Venezuela and Guatemala, and one each in Barbados, Brazil, Colombia y Paraguay.
