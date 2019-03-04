Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, and Colombian President Ivan Duque gesture after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 25, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez /File Photo

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó urged Venezuelans to take to the streets Monday as he planned to return home after a 10-day absence, trying to reignite a U.S.-backed campaign to push out authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro.

“Today, at 11 a.m., we will return to the streets,” Guaidó said in a tweet Monday morning.

But Venezuelans feared that Maduro’s government could arrest Guaidó or prevent him from entering the country, potentially slowing the opposition’s momentum. The United States and more than 50 countries have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader in the past few weeks, arguing that Maduro’s reelection last year was marred by fraud.

Guaidó traveled to neighboring Colombia in February in hopes of leading convoys of international humanitarian assistance into the country and winning the support of the armed forces. But the security forces largely stayed loyal to Maduro and dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, leaving truckloads of aid stranded outside a country in desperate economic straits.

Maduro has said that Guaidó will “face justice” if he returns, noting that he defied a court order barring him from leaving the South American country. Guaidó, who has been traveling to South American capitals in recent days, has not said exactly when or where he will reenter Venezuela — only that he would lead the renewed protests. Caracas’s airport appeared normal on Monday morning, with no sign of an unusual security presence.

The United States and other countries have warned Maduro against detaining the opposition leader. “Any threats or acts against his safe return will be met with a strong and significant response from the United States and the international community,” John Bolton, the U.S. national security adviser, wrote in a tweet Sunday night.

As demonstrators began to gather for protests in downtown Caracas on Monday, many expressed fear that Guaidó would be detained and that the country’s situation would deteriorate further.

“If the government has the opportunity, they will arrest him,” said Gloria Lara, 60, a middle school teacher. “But that would be the worst thing they could do. If that happens, we’d expect a scenario of strong protests and deaths.”

Jaime Mejias, a 49-year-old telecommunications technician, said he was “a bit afraid, because they are able to put him [Guaidó] in jail.”

“If they capture him, we have to be even more united to achieve his liberation,” he said. “But I hope that does not happen.”

Since Guaidó declared himself interim president in late January, he has become the biggest threat to Maduro since the former union leader succeeded Hugo Chávez in 2013 as head of a radical leftist government. Tens of thousands of people have responded to Guaidó’s calls for anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks.

In a speech Sunday night carried on Facebook Live and other platforms, Guaidó acknowledged the risk he faced. “If the regime tries to kidnap me, to carry out a coup, we know the steps to take,” he said, urging supporters to respond with mass protests.

Any move by Maduro and his government to detain him would be “one of the last mistakes they make,” he added.

Maduro has not commented publicly on Guaidó’s plan to return but has accused the opposition leader of being part of a U.S. plot to overthrow his government.

On Sunday, Bolton said that if Maduro detains Guaidó, “it would just hasten the day that he leaves.” President Trump has said that the United States is maintaining “all options” to deal with the Venezuela crisis — even military action — but his aides have played down that possibility. Bolton, speaking in an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” said Washington wants “a peaceful transition of power.”

Maduro has grown increasingly unpopular as Venezuela’s oil-based economy has collapsed, as a result of government mismanagement and lower petroleum prices in recent years. The International Monetary Fund has warned that inflation could reach 10 million percent this year. Food and medicine have become scarce.

Some Caracas residents said that Monday was a poor choice of date for a protest, because it is a holiday marking Carnival, and some people have left town.

Maduro has been able to ride out years of protests by relying on military and paramilitary groups. Bolton said, however, that “there are countless conversations going on below the surface as to where the military will go.”

Rachelle Krygier contributed to this report.

