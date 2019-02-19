CANBERRA, Australia — A woman wanted in Chile on kidnapping charges dating back to Chile’s 1973-1990 military dictatorship is expected to appear in a Sydney court for an extradition hearing.

Chile’s Supreme Court requested the extradition of Adriana Rivas in 2014. She was wanted for her alleged role in the 1976 killing of a Communist Party leader who was held in a secret prison before he was suffocated and thrown into the ocean.

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter said in a statement Rivas was arrested in Sydney on Tuesday at the request of Chile.

Porter says she is wanted for “aggravated kidnapping offences.” She is expected in court Wednesday. Information on an attorney was not immediately available.

Rivas was an assistant to Manuel Contreras, head of the secret police during Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship.

