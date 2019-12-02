Four men — Elvin Rápalo, Henry Hernández, Edilson Duarte and Oscar Torres Velásquez — were sentenced to 34 years for the murder and 16 years for attempted murder. Three others received sentences of 30 years for their roles.
Caceres was shot inside her home in La Esperanza in western Honduras one year after winning the Goldman Environmental Prize for her leadership against a dam project.
