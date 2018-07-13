FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2006, President Vladimir Putin wears headphones as he tests a pistol in a shooting range as he visits the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate in Moscow, Russia. The Justice Department has announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election, it was announced on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

MOSCOW — The Kremlin is reaffirming its denial of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election ahead of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Friday that “the Russian state has never interfered and has no intention of interfering in the U.S. elections.”

Ushakov spoke hours before the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for alleged hacking offenses during the 2016 election.

He said the Kremlin thinks “the current tensions have no objective reasons,” adding that Moscow and Washington must join efforts to tackle challenges such as international terrorism.

Ushakov says Syria and the Iranian presence there will feature high on the agenda of the summit in Helsinki on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.