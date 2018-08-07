FILE - In this June 1, 2009, file photo, on his last day as President of El Salvador, Tony Saca and his wife, Ana Ligia de Saca, arrive at the inauguration ceremony of the new president of El Salvador Mauricio Funes in San Salvador. Saca has agreed on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to declare himself guilty to acts of corruption in the misappropriation of more than 300 million dollars of state funds, in order to be given a reduced sentence. (Dario Lopez-Mills, File/Associated Press)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Lawyers for former El Salvador President Tony Saca say he will plead guilty to corruption charges in return for a lighter sentence.

Attorney Lisandro Quintanilla says Salvadoran law allows for a more lenient punishment in view of a guilty plea.

The 53-year-old Saca was arrested in October 2016 and accused of diverting $301 million in government funds. He had faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Under the deal, prosecutors will ask for Saca to get 10 years — five for embezzlement and five more for money laundering.

Prosecutors asked the court Tuesday for the shorter sentences and an abbreviated trial process skipping the evidentiary phase for the ex-president and three associates also charged in the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.