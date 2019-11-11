When López Obrador was elected president of Mexico last year, he invited Morales to his inauguration. Morales anointed his friend “the shining hope for the people of Mexico.” López Obrador had written to Morales in 2010 to convey his “deep respect for the way in which you have been able to represent the noble, conscious and progressive people of Bolivia.”

Until this week, that allegiance seemed of little geopolitical relevance, more a rhetorical connection between the vanguards of Latin American populism, a dwindling group of leaders in the age of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, Colombia’s Iván Duque and Chile’s Sebastián Piñera.

Then, on Sunday, Morales was forced from power amid a damning election audit and rising opposition protests, and Mexico immediately offered him political asylum. On Monday, Morales accepted that offer; Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said Morales’s life was at risk.

Aside from being an important moment in the fast-moving saga of Morales’s ouster, his escape to Mexico allows López Obrador to reaffirm his leftist bona fides, after a year in which he has implemented a series of harsh anti-migration policies at the goading of the Trump administration and pushed for the passage of a new North American free trade deal.

In those actions, many here saw López Obrador drifting away from his leftist roots and toward a kind of centrism, particular in his foreign policy. But in welcoming Morales, he’s taking a side in one of the region’s most volatile political conflicts, with the potential for negative consequences.

As Morales departed Bolivia on Monday evening aboard a Mexican Air Force plane, it was unclear where he would land, how long he would stay or what he would do.

“Sisters and brothers, I leave for Mexico grateful for the detachment of the government of that brother people that gave us asylum to protect our lives,” he tweeted Monday evening. “It pains me to abandon the country for political reasons, but I’ll always be pending. Soon I will return with more strength and energy.”

“I am sure giving Morales asylum is the good thing to do,” said Carlos Bravo Regidor, a Mexican political analyst. “But is it right for Mexican foreign policy interests? I don't know.

“Where does this leave Mexico? Are we now part of the Bolivarian axis?”

The division in Mexico was immediately apparent. In Mexico City, the two top trending topics on Twitter were, in Spanish: #EvoWelcomeTo Mexico and #EvoYou’reNotWelcomeInMexico.

Some analysts said they approved of the offer of asylum, as long as it didn’t come with an ideological message. Mexico’s constitution doesn’t allow for a president to be reelected, making Morales’s attempt to remain in power in Bolivia concerning to many.

“I hope that with this, the Mexican government is not sending the message that there is ideological support for remaining in power beyond term limits,” said Emilio Alvarez Icaza, an independent senator and former human rights activist.

“If this is only a humanitarian response, if it remains only in that, I support it. But if the Mexican government wants to build from here in an effort to legitimize extending the mandate of López Obrador, I would raise my voice.”

