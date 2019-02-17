SAO PAULO, Brazil – In President Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, boys will be boys and girls will be girls. And that’s an order.

Damares Alves, the evangelical pastor who serves as Bolsonaro’s minister of women and family, declared on her first day in office that in the new Brazil, “girls wear pink and boys wear blue.” She added, “girls will be princesses and boys will be princes. There will be no more ideological indoctrination of children and teenagers in Brazil.”

Bolsonaro’s minister of education, Ricardo Vélez Rodriguez, shut down a section of the ministry devoted to diversity and human rights. He has said he is against the discussion of “gender theory” – which studies gender identity – in the classrooms.

And Bolsonaro himself has left no question about where he stands on these issues.

“We will unite people, value the family, respect religions and our Judeo-Christian tradition, combat gender ideology and rescue our values,” Bolsonaro said at his New Year’s Day inauguration.

The administration’s actions are raising concerns among liberals, who are bracing for policies embraced by a president who once said he’d prefer a dead son to a gay son. Last month, Jean Wyllys, Brazil’s only openly gay congressman, gave up his seat and fled the country amid death threats and hateful messages.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shakes hands with the country’s new Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves during the swearing-in ceremony of his cabinet at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Jan. 1. (Isac Nobrega/AFP/Getty Images)

Over the last ten years, Brazil’s LGBT population secured a series of civil rights victories in the courts, from gay marriage in 2013 to legal transgender name and gender changes in 2018. But as the LGBT community gained new rights, Brazil was growing more conservative. One-third of the country is now evangelical, up from 15 percent in 2000.

This change has been reflected in Brazil’s increasingly powerful evangelical caucus, which now claims one in six congressmen in Brazil’s lower house. Together, they make up the most conservative congress since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1984.

Under Bolsonaro, a new government human rights ministry declined to add the LBGT community as a group explicitly protected by its mandate. Last month, the health official who headed the nation’s HIV prevention task force was fired, apparently for authorizing a campaign aimed at educating transgender Brazilians.

Gender and sexuality became a primary target for evangelical groups over the last decade. A question about trans culture in a high school standardized test, for example, drew widespread criticism from Brazil’s growing religious right, which argued that gender education had gone too far. In 2017, the government decided to withdraw mentions of gender identity from curriculums. Some conservative politicians in state and city governments are now pushing for a ban on any discussions of gender diversity and sexual orientation in the classroom.

“Gender ideology is a field of study with no scientific backing that causes confusion for children in development because it negates the biological identity of the child and destroys distinctions between masculine and feminine. It is an extremely grave social experiment,” said Cleber Cabral Siedschlag, coordinator of Front for the Defense of Christian Family Values, a conservative group against the teaching of liberal ideology in schools.



A couple kiss as they participate in a mass wedding in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 15. Some 38 gay couples took part in the wedding ceremony as same-sex couples in the country are rushing to get married over fears of possible challenges to gay rights under Bolsonaro. (Fernando Bizerra/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Beyond the classroom, LGBT groups worry the election of Bolsonaro will give new life to bills calling for their rights to be revoked or curtailed. These bills, until now, have languished in Brazil’s congress.

One such bill seeks to define a family as a relationship between a man and a woman, which the LGBT community fears could have implications for healthcare, adoption and welfare benefits. Evangelical backers of Bolsonaro are pushing for a new airing of a bathroom law that would compel people to use the rest rooms associated with their birth genders.

The bills face uphill battles given centrist and left-wing opposition, but critics say the new government’s aggressive stance is nevertheless fueling a toxic atmosphere for gays and lesbians.

In recent years, murders of LBGT Brazilians have soared, a trend activist say is getting worse as homophobic rhetoric finds an official perch.

For instance, hate crimes in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, peaked in months leading up to last October’s presidential election, as Bolsonaro, once a fringe politician, entered the mainstream. The city registered an average of 16 cases a day in August, September and October, more than triple the daily average for the first half of the year, according to a study by the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper. Homophobic hate crimes, in particular, rose 75 percent during those months.

Last year Bolsonaro said he rejected the votes of anyone who was violent. But experts monitoring hate crimes say they are becoming more frequent as homophobic rhetoric finds an official perch.

On December 21, Anderson de Sousa Lima, 25, was walking down Avenida Paulista, the street that hosts Brazil's largest annual pride parade, with his husband of three years, Plinio Lima. A man behind them allegedly began shouting homophobic slurs, saying they should die. When his husband confronted him, the man allegedly stabbed him with a swiss army knife.

Anderson watched as his husband walked backward, grabbed his hand and said, “I’ve been stabbed.” In moments, his black shirt was soaked in blood as he fell to the floor, where he bled to death in his husband’s arms.

“He took away his life, but my life ended. I don’t know what I will do without him,” said Anderson, who said he had never suffered any aggression in the past. He blamed the current political climate in part for the attack.

“All it took was Bolsonaro to be voted into office for this to happen,” he said. “It's not all his fault — people are born this way — but it created a revolt. Brazil was accepting things, but now I see the situation is getting worse.”

The climate for the LBGT community is so fearful that hundreds of couples, on the suggestion of the Brazilian Bar Association, have rushed to marry in the months after Bolsonaro’s October victory, fearing a threat to a 2013 court decision that deemed gay marriage legal. Bolsonaro has called the decision “a blow to family unity and family values.”

In June of 2018, Brazil's courts ruled that transgender people could change their genders and names at registrars offices without undergoing physical exams — another hard-won victory for the LGBT community. But that, too, activists fear, could be under threat. That threat has lead to a stampede of transgender Brazilians seeking to register their new names and genders.

Sol Rocha, a 25-year-old veterinarian and a trans woman, has been doing odd jobs to save the $100 she’ll have to pay in fees to change her legal gender from male to female.

"For me, it’s very important to do this as quickly as possible, to get my documents as quickly as possible,” she said, “because I know that soon we won’t be able to do this.”

