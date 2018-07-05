MEXICO CITY — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is proposing former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard to be the country’s next top diplomat.
Lopez Obrador says in a news conference that his previous pick, Hector Vasconcelos, was elected as a senator and will serve in that body.
Lopez Obrador said Thursday of his new choice for foreign relations secretary: “I have all confidence in him” and “he is a man who is going to help us a lot.”
Ebrard was mayor of the Mexican capital from 2006 to 2012.
Lopez Obrador was elected Sunday in a landslide. He takes office Dec. 1.
