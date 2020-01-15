As leader of the Progressive Conservative party, he helped form the the current Conservative Party of Canada after the Progressive Conservatives merged with the Western-based Canadian Alliance in 2003.

The 54-year-old Nova Scotia native stepped down from politics in 2015 just before Harper lost to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.

Conservative Party members will vote on a new leader on June 27 in Toronto.

Current Conservative leader Andrew Scheer stepped down last month after weeks of infighting and a disappointing performance in parliamentary elections in October. Trudeau won a second term despite losing the majority in Parliament.