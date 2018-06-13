PANAMA CITY — Panama has been rattled by a moderate magnitude 5.3 earthquake, but officials say there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Wednesday evening’s quake was centered about 127 miles (204 kilometers) southwest of Panama City.

The head of Panama’s civil defense office has issued a “call for calm” on his Twitter account.

Civil defense chief Jose Donderis writes that “the preliminary report indicates no damages have been reported” and says that evaluations are continuing in the area near the epicenter.

