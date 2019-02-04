Juan Guaido, president of the National Assembly who swore himself in as the leader of Venezuela, and his wife Fabiana Rosales raise their hands during a pro-opposition protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg)

Key European leaders have overwhelmingly backed Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president after President Nicolás Maduro ignored the call of seven European Union states to call snap elections by Sunday or lose their support.

Spain, France, Britain, Germany followed through on their promise, and by noon on Monday a total of 13 European nations had joined in solidarity with Guaidó. The E.U., because of internal political divisions within the 28-state bloc, has yet to formally do the same.

The United States recognized Guaidó, the leader of parliament, in late January, when he declared himself Venezula’s legitimate leader after maintaining presidential elections had been rigged. In a taped interview that aired on CBS News on Sunday, President Trump said that military action in Venezuela against Maduro was “an option.”

In Europe, undeniably the most outspoken against Maduro was Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Spain is one of the main destinations for migrants from Venezuela, many of whom have fled Maduro’s rule and continuing humanitarian crisis. According to U.N. statistics, as many as 208,300 Venezuelans have arrived in Spain.

In a video statement posted on Twitter, Sanchez recognized Guaidó as interim leader and called for new elections “as soon as possible.”

“Elections that are free, democratic, with guarantees and without exclusions, in which Venezuelans decide, with their voice and vote, their future, without fear, pressure or threats,” he said. “It is, definitely, the people of Venezuela who have to decide its future.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said much the same. “Venezuelans have the right to express themselves freely and democratically,” he announced Monday on Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also confirmed that his country would join those backing Guaidó. “Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis,” he wrote.

[Venezuela’s opposition leader calls movement against Maduro ‘unstoppable’]

Maduro fired back at his international critics at a military exercise Monday morning in the state of Aragua, east of Caracas. In the past week, the leader has attended numerous exercises and spoken to soldiers, likely because of the major role the military will play in determining his future.

“I call to reject intervention,” he said, urging the soldiers to defend the country against “Yankee imperialism.”

“The coward government of Spain has made a terrible decision in the history of relations between Spain and Venezuela. I tell Pedro Sánchez, God forbid, but if some day a coup takes place, your hands will be tainted with blood,” he said, adding that “no one puts an ultimatum on Venezuela.”

The moves by European powers further isolate Maduro, who has already lost the recognition of a host of nations including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Israel.

If all European countries follow in the footsteps of the Trump administration, their decision to recognize Guaidócould potentially cut the Venezuelan government off from any accounts or assets in those countries. Already, the Bank of England has reportedly denied a request by Maduro to repatriate $1.3 billion worth of Venezuelan gold being kept in its vaults.

E.U. support, opposition leaders say, may also help break the Maduro government’s narrative that the Venezuela’s crisis is simply a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

“It marks this fight not as a fight of Trump versus Maduro or Latin America versus Maduro but, a fight that is of the world against Maduro,” said Julio Borges, exiled leader who has been key in building Guaidó’s strategy.

In Caracas, Guaidó has been welcoming each country’s move one by one on Twitter.

Early Monday, he posted Macron’s tweet and wrote, “We thank President Emmanuel Macron and the whole French government for supporting our fight. Together we will achieve the end of usurpation, the transition government and free elections for the recovery of our country. #EuropaiswithVenezuela.”

Strictly speaking, the European Union has not gone so far as to recognize Guaidó, although it also gave a deadline for a new round of elections.

Frederica Mogherini, the E.U. foreign policy chief, said in Brussels last week that “further sanctions” would be considered, but any such measure would require unanimity on the part of all member states. Some, notably Italy, under the control of a right-wing populist government, have refused to recognize Guaidó.

In the words of Luigi di Maio, Italy’s deputy prime minister, Guaidó “had not been elected by the people.”

Krygier contributed from Miami. Anthony Faiola contributed from Miami.

