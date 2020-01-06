Officers on patrol arrived at the scene after hearing gunshots Sunday night, and market workers said the attackers had opened fire following a quarrel.

The 18- and 44-year-old suspects attempted to melt into the crowd but were identified and detained.

The male victim died at the scene and the teen died at a hospital.

Mexican celebrations of the Jan. 6 religious holiday of Epiphany, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ, begin on the previous night. They are highlighted by presents for kids and the eating of the circular “rosca de reyes,” or “kings’ cake.”

