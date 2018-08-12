LONDON — Police in Manchester say 10 people have been hospitalized as the result of a shooting after a Caribbean carnival in the city.

Greater Manchester police say the injuries range from “minor to major” but most don’t appear to be life-threatening. The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley says police are trying to establish “exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack.” She says extra officers will be on patrol to ease the concerns of residents.

The shooting comes amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.