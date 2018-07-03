MEXICO CITY — Gunmen have killed the mayor of a town in western Mexico where three Italian men went missing in late January.

The prosecutors’ office in Jalisco state says the mayor of Tecalitlan was gunned down by assailants wielding rifles.

A Tecalitlan municipal worker was wounded in the attack Monday.

The missing Italians are Raffaele Russo, his 25-year-old son Antonio Russo and his 29-year-old nephew Vincenzo Cimmino, all from the Naples area.

Several municipal police officers were arrested in February in connection with their disappearance. Authorities said the agents apparently handed the men over to a criminal gang and they have not been heard from since.

More than 60 mayors or mayors-elect have been killed in Mexico since 2006, often by criminal gangs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.