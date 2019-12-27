The Peruvian agency said the McDonald’s subsidiary failed to give its employees proper security training and did not conduct periodic risk assessments at its restaurants.
Arcos Dorados operates more than 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American countries. The company closed its Peruvian outlets for two days following the deaths of its employees and said it is collaborating with investigators.
