The women were demanding justice in the case of Ingrid Escamilla, a young Mexico City resident who was killed by a supposed boyfriend.

The man, who has been arrested and purportedly confessed to killing her with a knife, then mutilated her body and flushed part of her corpse into the sewer.

Indignation grew after some local media published horrific photos of the corpse, apparently leaked by city police officers.

Officials condemned media outlets for publishing the photos and said they were investigating police. López Obrador said such killings were hate crimes and “an act of brutal machismo.”