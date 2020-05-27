The court papers state: “The plaintiff argues insolvency, because he says he is more than 60 years old, is neither retired nor has a pension, and given the fact that he is a fugitive from the law, cannot work or perform any activity to earn money.”
The U.S. government says Caro Quintero and his family remain in the drug trade.
After spending years in prison in Mexico, Caro Quintero was freed in 2013, a decision that angered Washington.
A Mexican federal court has issued a warrant for his re-arrest, but he remains at large.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.