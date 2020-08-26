The ugly numbers had been expected. Mexico suspended much of its economic activity and urged people to stay at home beginning in late March. Parts of the economy gradually began to reopen in June.
Secondary activities, such as manufacturing, construction and the energy sector, were particularly hard hit, dropping 25.7% in the second quarter. Services fell 16.2%, while primary activities, including agriculture and forestry, only receded slightly, by 0.2%.
On Wednesday, Mexico’s central bank predicted that the economy could contract by as much as 12.8% for the year as a whole, if the worst-case scenarios came to pass.
That scenario supposes “that the weakness in economic activity caused by the shock in the first half of 2020 extends throughout the rest of the year, because of a possible intensification of the pandemic or renewed, larger outbreaks on a world level,” the Bank of Mexico said in a report.
Mexico’s economy was already in recession before it confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28; the economy contracted 0.3% in 2019 and analysts expect it to shrink at least 9% this year. More than a million jobs in the formal economy have been lost this year, but more than half of Mexicans work in the informal sector where the losses are believed to have been even worse.
Mexico has reported more than 568,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 61,000 deaths.
