The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has cut government budgets across the board since taking office last Dec. 1.
He has been criticized for reducing personnel assigned to fight forest fires and guard the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly. He also stopped compensation payments to fishermen in the Gulf of California for not using nets that threaten the endangered vaquita porpoise.
