“National Action will not allow ‘machista’ or misogynist comments by our members, legislators, office holder or leaders,” the party said in a statement.
The state party leadership replaced in the post by a female legislator and ordered Estrada Cárdenas to take sensitivity training.
In a tape of an official meeting from November, Estrada Cárdenas can be heard saying, “I can spend the money with whoever I want, even with whores.” He was apparently angry at the time about a state audit of spending by legislators.
He issued a public apology Wednesday, saying, “I have committed a very serious mistake.”
“The comments made do not represent my attitude toward women, or the proper use of public funds,” he said.
