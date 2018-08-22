MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s navy seized 10 tons of synthetic drugs in a rural location near the western city of Culiacan, it announced Wednesday.

The navy said in a statement that its forces seized the drugs in large sacks and plastic drums on Tuesday in the community of Los Cedros. They also seized a dump truck.

They said the area was a site for the movement of multi-ton quantities of drugs. Western Mexico has seen industrial-scale production of methamphetamine.

The seized drugs were incinerated.

The seizure follows the discovery of a synthetic drug lab also in Sinaloa state last week. That raid yielded 50 tons of synthetic drugs near the town of Alcoyonqui.

