MEXICO CITY — A wandering refrigerated truck carrying corpses from an overflowing morgue in Mexico actually contained 273 bodies, not 157 as originally stated.

Officials described how the truck was forced to move around the outskirts of the western city of Guadalajara as neighbors and officials objected to its grisly cargo, and the smell.

The human rights prosecutor of Jalisco state said the truck was originally meant to take the unclaimed bodies to a refrigerated warehouse at the end of August.

But prosecutor Dante Haro Reyes said Wednesday that local authorities got wind of the plan and ordered the warehouse closed. The truck tried to go to a state prosecutor’s warehouse, but was too big to enter.

It was taken to a third location, but got stuck in the mud in a field.

