State prosecutors did not provide details of the killing, but the commission urged investigators to focus on his work as a rights defender as a possible motive. Guerrero has high rates of violence linked to organized crime groups.
The office of Mexico’s national ombudsman previously reported the killings of three other human rights defenders so far in 2020.
