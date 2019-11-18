Some criticized his plan for considering race in the provision of social benefits. A conservative opposition senator tweeted that “only a deeply racist government” would do so.
López Obrador says there’s nothing wrong with giving special help to marginalized communities
In his words: “If giving preferential attention to indigenous people is racist, put me on the list.”
