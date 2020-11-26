The 20-point pamphlet is a compendium of vaguely social-democratic pontifications on work, fairness, forgiveness, justice and responsibility.
It marks quite a divergence for Mexico’s once rigidly anti-clerical government, which was long loathe to even talk about morality. But López Obrador often uses vaguely religious language and calls himself a Christian “in the broadest sense of the term.” He has long said he wants a “moral constitution” and a “loving republic” for Mexico.
The government aims to print and distribute 10 million copies for free.
“Inequality in any area is the product of injustice and creates suffering,” the pamphlet says. “Like power, work gains its full meaning when it is done for others.”
“It is not a crime to accumulate and increase material wealth,” reads another section. “Whoever earns a reasonable profit, using their creativity and taking risks to create jobs, that person will be recognized by society as a responsible businessperson with social sense.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.