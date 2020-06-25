Details about the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting, including the timing, remained vague. Trump said Tuesday of López Obrador, who is known to many here by his initials, AMLO: “He’s really a great guy. I think he’ll be coming into Washington pretty soon.”

Since López Obrador took office in 2018, the two men have mostly said positive things about one another publicly. But before his election, López Obrador published a book titled, “Listen, Trump” in which he called Trump “erratic and arrogant” and compared Trump’s comments about Mexicans to the way Nazis talked about Jews.

López Obrador has frequently chosen to submit to the White House’s demands in the hopes of preserving Mexico’s most important commercial relationship. An almost daily critic of neoliberalism, he has championed the new North American trade deal as a critical buoy for Mexico’s economy.

López Obrador has traveled widely across Mexico on commercial airlines after pledging to sell the country’s presidential jet as an austerity measure. But he has mostly delegated issues of foreign affairs to members of his cabinet, choosing not to travel beyond his country’s borders during more than 18 months in office.

Last year, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it worked to stem the flow of migrants crossing the U.S. border. López Obrador sent a team to Washington to negotiate. Ultimately, Mexico agreed to deploy its national guard to detain migrants. Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are now forced to wait in Mexico for their court dates in the United States, often in squalid conditions. López Obrador has said almost nothing about the humanitarian impact of that U.S. policy.

“López Obrador has made it his number one priority foreign-policy wise to not get into a fight with Trump, to not make him angry. And he has been flawlessly disciplined in that regard,” said Carlos Bravo Regidor, a Mexican political analyst. “It has worked to his advantage as president of Mexico in some points, but it hasn’t always been the best in terms of Mexico’s national interest.”

Mexican officials said next month’s meeting is largely about promoting the new trade agreement.

“At a time when all countries are suffering from the economic crisis stemming from the pandemic, [Mexico] must take advantage of all diplomatic instruments to promote the USMCA,” Robert Velasco, director general for North America at Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, wrote in a tweet.

“The meeting proposed by President López Obrador aims to promote our interests and is not part of internal [U.S.] political processes,” Velasco added.

But some political analysts here see the potential for a repeat of then-candidate Trump’s visit to Mexico in 2016 to meet with then-President Enrique Peña Nieto. Peña Nieto invited both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, to Mexico City, but only Trump — who had spent much of his campaign insulting Mexican immigrants and championing a border wall — accepted. Many Mexicans saw the event as offering legitimacy to Trump’s rhetoric, and the incident was a blow to Peña Nieto’s already dwindling popularity.

While Mexican officials say they have no intention of participating in any campaign-style event in Washington — and many of them are deeply critical of Trump privately — analysts here worry that López Obrador could quickly lose control of the event’s optics.

“There is no way to justify meeting with Trump before November as there was no justification for the ’16 meeting,” tweeted Leon Krauze, a Mexican analyst who writes a column for The Washington Post. “Both are wrong. They play Trump’s game. A shame.”

On Wednesday, Trump resumed meeting with foreign leaders in the White House, after a months-long pause due to the coronavirus outbreak. He received Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office, and the two made remarks to reporters. Not long afterward, Trump tweeted a video highlight reel of the visit, accompanied by a dramatic score.

But if Trump is planning to use the meeting with López Obrador as a campaign set piece, it’s unclear who his audience is — and whether he thinks the meeting will resonate with Latino voters.

“Mexican Americans in the United States have a long history and a current personal experience and a set of criteria to draw from and decide their vote,” said Bravo Regidor. “I just find it really hard to believe that they will see AMLO having a good time with Trump or whatnot and think, ‘Okay, that’s it, I am voting for the Donald,’ you know? It just doesn’t make any sense, frankly.”

López Obrador has not yet explained how he will get to Washington, given concerns about commercial air travel during the pandemic. Mexico and the United States have two of the highest coronavirus caseloads in the world. There are not currently any direct flights from Mexico City to Washington, D.C.

