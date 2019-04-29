MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Senate has approved a labor law overhaul aimed at ensuring workers can freely vote for their union representation and contracts.

The new law requires secret-ballot union votes and proof of workers’ consent for contracts. The changes are needed to win approval of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which was negotiated to replace the old NAFTA accord.

Mexico’s labor movement has long been stymied, and wages kept low, by pro-government unions that sign contracts and organize plants behind workers’ backs.

Since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office Dec. 1, labor unions already have staged a wave of strikes and formed new federations to take advantage of the greater freedom.

The bill approved Monday night now goes to the president to be signed into law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.