Soldiers came under fire from gunmen in the brush while on patrol, according to a spokesperson from Tamaulipas’ security coordinating group, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear which criminal group the gunmen belonged to. The area has been the scene of clashes between the Northeast cartel — a splinter of the Zetas — and the Jalisco New Generation cartel and the Gulf cartel, which has long controlled illicit traffic on that end of the border.
