The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said. Somehow the girl remained afloat.
The adults did not stop to retrieve the girl and continued across the river.
Papers found in a plastic bag in the girl’s clothing included a birth certificate from Chile, officials said. The girl was part of a family group that had previously sought asylum or refugee status in Mexico.
The girl has been placed with child welfare authorities.
