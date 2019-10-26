La Catrina was created in 1910 by Mexican illustrator José Guadalupe Posada to pillory the opulent rule of dictator Porfirio Díaz , who was deposed just before the Mexican revolution. She dons an oversized hat considered haute couture at a time.
Mexico’s two-day holiday to honor the dead traditionally begins Nov. 1 — All Saints’ Day on the Catholic calendar. Families light candles and erect altars for the departed.
