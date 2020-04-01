The passengers taken off the ship Tuesday were transported to the Yucatan capital of Merida and put on a chartered flight to England. Health precautions were taken, the Mexican government said. The British Embassy in Mexico said “some of the passengers had experienced cold symptoms similar to COVID-19.”
The Mexican and British governments coordinated both operations with the cruise ship operator, Marella Cruises, part of British company TUI Travel.
Many of the ship’s passengers were apparently disembarked and returned to their home countries last week. It was unclear how many were still aboard.
The Mexican government has allowed cruise ships to dock in the past and disembark passengers or crew for humanitarian reasons.
