Earlier that month the U.S. Treasury designated and sanctioned him under the Kingpin Act “because of his actions on behalf” of Jalisco New Generation and an allied group known as Los Cuinis.

U.S. authorities alleged Avelar Gutiérrez took bribes from the organizations “in exchange for providing favorable judicial rulings to their senior members.”

The General Council of the Judiciary announced Friday’s arrest in Guadalajara, saying in a statement that he was being taken to Mexico City.

