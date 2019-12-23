Mexico briefly gave asylum to ousted President Evo Morales and has given refuge to about 30 of his supporters at its embassy facilities in La Paz.
Mexico called the Bolivian interim government’s actions “unacceptable” in an open letter to the Organization of American States.
Morales resigned as Bolivia’s president on Nov. 10, after conservative opponents staged demonstrations against alleged vote fraud in his attempt to win reelection.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.