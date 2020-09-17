Officials then found the ammo in 13 boxes in the trunk of the car. No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody.
The guard said the ammunition was “high caliber,” which usually means it was for assault rifles.
Mexico has strict gun-control laws and has long complained that weapons and ammunition smuggled in from the United States, where regulations are laxer, have fueled the country’s drug cartel violence.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.