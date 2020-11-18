After building one of the highest-profile drug-trafficking cases in recent history, prosecutors said they requested the dismissal to maintain the delicate relationship with Mexico, even though it could mean that Cienfuegos returns to Mexico a free man. In Mexico, officials depicted the decision as a triumph of national sovereignty and the prestige of the country’s military.

In a federal courtroom in New York on Wednesday, Judge Carol Bagley Amon asked Cienfuegos if he agreed to “voluntarily depart the United States expeditiously in the custody of the United States marshals.”

“Si, señora,” he responded. It was unclear whether he would be detained on arrival in Mexico.

Amon had just one substantive question about prosecutors’ decision to seek dismissal: Was the call made by Attorney General William P. Barr? U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme confirmed that it had been.

The Justice Department spent years investigating Cienfuegos, who served as Mexico’s top defense official from 2012 to 2018 under then-President Enrique Peña Nieto. Prosecutors said they discovered thousands of exchanges that showed that he was also working with the H-2 cartel to expand its territory and move drugs into the United States. It appeared to be a blockbuster case, revealing deep connections between the Mexican state and the country’s criminal underworld.

Amon acknowledged that the decision to drop that case was “a matter of foreign policy.” Mexican officials have complained to their U.S. counterparts privately and in public that they were not informed of the investigation before Cienfuegos was arrested Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

The United States agreed to send Cienfuegos back to Mexico after Mexican authorities suggested they might limit the ability of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to operate in the country, according to Mexican officials. Those negotiations occurred while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was conspicuous as one of few world leaders not to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.

Hours before the hearing, López Obrador cast doubt on the evidence against Cienfuegos.

“There is no impunity for anyone, but at the same time crimes will not be allowed to be fabricated,” he told reporters in Mexico City. “There must be support, evidence — no person can be the victim of an injustice.”

López Obrador has described the investigation and arrest of Cienfuegos as a violation of Mexican sovereignty. The Mexican military, revered by much of the country, is a crucial piece of López Obrador’s security strategy. In securing Cienfuegos’s return to Mexico, López Obrador said Wednesday he was defending the country’s honor.

“What is involved here is the prestige of a fundamental institution of the Mexican state, which is the Secretariat of Defense, the armed forces, and it is not just anything,” he said. “We cannot allow without evidence the undermining of our fundamental institutions.”

For decades, the country’s armed forces have seemed largely exempt from scrutiny, as the institution has been considered untouchable across administrations and political parties. The decision to drop the charges against Cienfuegos appeared to reinforce that idea. Eruviel Ávila, the Mexican senator who heads the Senate’s commission on the marines, wrote on Twitter that the decision “is a recognition to all the Armed Forces of our country.”

Still, Amon expressed confidence in Mexico’s justice system.

“I have no reason to doubt the government’s determination that the Mexican prosecuting authorities sincerely wish to pursue and investigation and prosecution of this defendant,” the judge said.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, continued to express confidence in the charges.

“The office stands behind the case,” DuCharme said. “There’s no concern that I have with the strength of our case.”

This move, he said, is about a “balance between the department’s interest in perusing the prosecution against the interests of the United States in foreign relations.”

Cienfuegos was expected to be ushered to an airport in the custody of U.S. Marshals, but it was unclear where he was ultimately headed. His attorney declined to say.