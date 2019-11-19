A coalition of anti-abortion and other groups protested outside the city council building Tuesday, holding signs reading “No to The Trans Law,” and “Don’t Confuse Children.”

They argued children cannot be expected to make such a decision.

City council commissions approved the proposed legal changes Nov. 14. Voting in favor was the Morena party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which holds a majority in the city.

The bill still must be approved by the full council.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD