The collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen school killed 19 children and seven adults and came to symbolize the corruption and impunity that plague Mexican construction.
Officials have said García Villegas’ decision to build an apartment atop the school contributed to the collapse.
As in other cases, authorities apparently failed to enforce building and operation regulations prior to the quake, which killed 228 people in the capital and 141 others in nearby states.
