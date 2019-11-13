Earlier this year, the school’s owner was arrested on charges equivalent to manslaughter. One of the people who oversaw building work at the school has also been detained.

Officials have said the owner’s building of an apartment atop the school may have contributed to the collapse. Authorities apparently failed to enforce building and operation regulations.

The earthquake killed 228 people in the capital and 141 others in nearby states.

