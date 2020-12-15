The Chamber of Deputies voted 329-98 for the measure, which had been approved by the Senate. The legislation was promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is considered certain to sign it.

The measure has generated alarm in the U.S. government. It would require any Mexican federal, state or local official to get permission from a high-level security panel before meeting with “foreign agents,” and to send a report to the Foreign Ministry on what was discussed. That would probably choke off the sharing of sensitive law-enforcement information, since it would be distributed to numerous people in the Mexican government and run a high risk of being compromised, according to current and former U.S. officials.

The legislation appeared to mark the biggest flash point in bilateral relations since President Trump threatened in May 2019 to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it halted the flow of Central American asylum seekers to the U.S. border. At that point, Mexico backed down, agreeing to dramatically increase its immigration enforcement.

In contrast, Trump has been silent during the current standoff. Last week, Attorney General William P. Barr denounced the Mexican measure, saying it “can only benefit the violent transnational criminal organizations and other criminals we are jointly fighting.” Barr has since announced that he’s leaving office shortly, contributing to a void in U.S. leadership at a crucial moment in relations with Mexico.

The debate in Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday reflected the fury that has erupted among the country’s governing party and its allies over the recent arrest in Los Angeles of Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos on drug-trafficking allegations. The investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration enraged the powerful Mexican military, and raised concerns that U.S. agents could be tapping the phones of other senior members of Mexico’s government. (U.S. officials said the intercepts of Cienfuegos’s BlackBerry were actually conducted in the United States as part of a drug case).

As López Obrador’s government threatened to curb cooperation, the Justice Department dropped the charges and sent Cienfuegos home to Mexico.

But the matter wasn’t over. Lawmakers from López Obrador’s leftist Morena party railed against the fact that the Mexican government had never been informed of any investigation into Cienfuegos, who served as defense minister from 2012-18. (He says he’s innocent of the drug allegations.)

“We don’t have to subordinate ourselves to the decisions of any other country, as prior governments did,” said congresswoman Dolores Padierna, a prominent member of Morena, during Tuesday’s debate. She assailed the major U.S. efforts to work with Mexico on fighting drug-trafficking in recent years — including the Merida Initiative, which has provided $3 billion in aid for equipment and training.

Opposition deputies protested that the “foreign agent” measure had been rushed through the legislature without careful study. And several noted that U.S. intelligence had been crucial in many of the arrests of major kingpins in recent years, including Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel.