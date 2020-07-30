In June, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography announced that industrial activity fell 25% in April compared to March, the worst monthly decline since it began tracking the monthly data in 1993.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said recently that the economy hit bottom in late April.
The country has lost more than 1 million jobs in its formal sector. More than half of Mexicans work in the informal economy, which is believed to have shed many more jobs.
The Mexican economy was already in a recession before the country recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Feb. 28. The economy is forecast to contract at least 9% in 2020.
The government has reported more than 408,000 confirmed infections and more than 45,000 deaths.
