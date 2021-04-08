“If you look at the region from different points of view, but especially demographics and economics, it is clear the flows are going to be constant and growing in coming years,” Ebrard said.
“The United States will have to allocate $2 billion per year for development in these countries, in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador,” he added.
The U.S. Border Patrol had 168,195 encounters with migrants last month, the highest since March 2001.
Mexico’s reluctance to take back Central American families with young children, especially in Tamaulipas state bordering the Rio Grande Valley, has resulted in many of them being released in the U.S. while their claims are considered by immigration authorities.
