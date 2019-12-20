Zambada-Imperial is accused of smuggling large quantities of cocaine and marijuana from Mexico to the United States, as well as the laundering of profits from the illegal drug trade. He was arrested in 2014 on weapons charges.

The indictment against Zambada-Imperial also names his father Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, his brother Ismael Zambada-Sicairos and Iván Archivaldo, a son of jailed drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Guzmán, the longtime boss of the Sinaloa cartel, gained international notoriety for twice escaping prison in Mexico.

After being extradited from Mexico, Guzmán was convicted in a U.S. court earlier this year, sentenced to life behind bars and sent to a super-secure lockup in Colorado.

