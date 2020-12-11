But the bill is a sign of the fury detonated in Mexico by the detention of Cienfuegos in Los Angeles in October. The legislation was proposed by the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose party holds a majority in Congress. It sailed through the Senate on Wednesday night and is expected to clear the lower house soon.

The measure would require that Mexican federal, state and local officials get permission from a high-level Mexican security panel to talk with “foreign agents” such as those working for the FBI or Drug Enforcement Administration. The Mexican officials would be required to provide a written report about such meetings to the foreign and public-security ministries. A representative of the Foreign Ministry would have to sit in on the sessions.

“It will dramatically change the way Mexican law enforcement and U.S. law enforcement cooperate,” said Ana Maria Salazar, a Mexico City-based security analyst who worked in drug enforcement under the administration of President Bill Clinton. “The extreme requirements will probably paralyze the relationship.”

The measure could affect a wide range of investigations — involving drug-trafficking, money-laundering, kidnapping and other crimes.

U.S. agents are unlikely to share sensitive information under such conditions, since it could easily fall into the hands of corrupt officials if distributed widely, former officials say. “That would compromise agents, informants and investigations,” said Mike Vigil, a former chief of international operations for the DEA.

The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. But one department official said the measure could have a dramatic impact on bilateral relations. “The immediate effect is a freeze” on sharing information, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give interviews.

U.S. Embassy officials have met with Mexican diplomats, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, to register their concerns, but the law is expected to pass anyway, officials said.

Drug cooperation is particularly important because Mexico is the main source of heroin and methamphetamines in the United States, as well as a major gateway for cocaine and fentanyl.

Cienfuegos served as defense minister from 2012 to 2018 under President Enrique Peña Nieto. He was charged in October in U.S. federal court with helping the H-2 drug cartel, based in northwestern Mexico, to ship heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines to the United States. He pleaded not guilty. Many Mexicans believed him; Cienfuegos was not widely perceived as corrupt and had worked on anti-drug efforts with U.S. officials.

The detention was seen in Mexico as a slap at the military, which is highly regarded and has become a central player in López Obrador’s security and infrastructure plans. Mexico responded to the arrest by threatening to curtail security cooperation with Washington. The Trump administration dropped the charges against Cienfuegos, citing “foreign policy considerations,” and sent him home. But that wasn’t the end of the incident.

Mexican officials have portrayed the law as necessary to guarantee their sovereignty. “I think there’s a national awakening” after the Cienfuegos case, said Ricardo Monreal, a ruling-party lawmaker who guided the legislation through the Senate. “We want a harmonious relationship with the United States, but not one of subordination.”

He said the language in the legislation was originally harsher. “It was moderated, because the president wants a good relationship” with Washington, he said.

Foreign Ministry officials noted that many parts of the legislation, like providing only limited diplomatic immunity for foreign agents, are copied from bilateral agreements reached years ago. But the legislation adds new provisions. And it is part of the national security law, which allows criminal charges — even treason — against violators, noted Jorge Lara, a former senior Mexican justice official.

“This will result in many people preferring not to take the risk” of meeting with U.S. agents, he said. “This will generate a kind of paranoia.”

The law was introduced during a political vacuum in the United States, with the Trump administration on the brink of leaving office and a Biden team not yet confirmed. Mexican diplomats insist that López Obrador wants a good relationship with the new U.S. leader. But Lara said the Mexican government could be using the measure to gain leverage with the new U.S. leader.

López Obrador, a longtime leftist, has developed a surprisingly warm relationship with Trump. But he also relies heavily on Mexico’s military, both for domestic security and numerous other duties, from building a new Mexico City airport to transporting medications during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior members of the armed forces were infuriated by the arrest of Cienfuegos, whom many had served with over the years. The case was built in the United States, relying on intercepted BlackBerry messages allegedly involving the general and drug traffickers. But it sparked alarm among other senior members of the Mexican government who feared that the DEA might be tapping their phones.