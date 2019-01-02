In this 2018 photo provided by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, INAH, a skull-like stone carving and a stone trunk depicting the Flayed Lord, a pre-Hispanic fertility god depicted as a skinned human corpse, are stored after being excavated from the Ndachjian–Tehuacan archaeological site in Tehuacan, Puebla state, where archaeologists have discovered the first temple dedicated to the deity. Although depictions of the god, Xipe Totec, had been found before in other cultures, a whole temple had never been discovered. (Meliton Tapia Davila/INAH via AP) (Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican experts have found the first temple of the Flayed Lord, a pre-Hispanic fertility god depicted as a skinned human corpse, authorities said Wednesday.

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said the find was made during recent excavations of Popoloca Indian ruins in the central state of Puebla.

The institute said experts found two skull-like stone carvings and a stone trunk depicting the god, Xipe Totec. It had an extra hand dangling off one arm, suggesting the god was wearing the skin of a sacrificial victim.

Priests worshipped Xipe Totec by skinning victims and then donning their skins.

The Popolocas built the temple between A.D. 1000 and 1260 and were later conquered by the Aztecs.

Depictions of the god had been found before in other cultures, but not a whole temple.

